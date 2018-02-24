UPDATE: CPD say 'no shots fired' at Hamilton Place after reviewi - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: CPD say 'no shots fired' at Hamilton Place after reviewing security video

By WRCB Staff
Chattanooga police cars at Hamilton Place Mall Saturday evening. Chattanooga police cars at Hamilton Place Mall Saturday evening.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police are still investigating a shots fired call at Hamilton Place Mall Saturday evening. Police said that no shots were fired after reviewing security video.

Just after 6:00 pm, dispatch received a call of a disorder with a weapon involved near the mall. Minutes later, a call came in of an active shooter, which was later refuted.

Around 6:30, Hamilton Place mall tweeted that they were aware of a situation at the mall. The mall closed and was evacuated. 

Chattanooga Police, a short time later, tweeted that they had received reports of shots fired in the parking lot and were investigating. They also said that there was not an active shooter.

Some individual stores closed and employees locked themselves inside as the incident unfolded. 

Police began sweeping the mall. Channel 3 has learned that some employees are still in the stores.

According to police, a fight occurred outside the mall, and the suspect ran back inside. 

A gun was found outside the mall. Police said that they have not located a suspect or victim.

There is currently no threat to the public, according to Chattanooga police. The mall will not reopen Saturday night.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call them at 423-698-2525.

This is not the first time police have responded to a shots fired call at Hamilton Place. In 2016, two people were shot outside the mall on Black Friday.

