UPDATE: CPD responding to shots fired call at Hamilton Place Mall

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police are responding to an incident at Hamilton Place Mall. No victims or suspect have been located according to Chattanooga police. There is currently no threat to the public, according to Chattanooga police.

According to the Hamilton County 911 Active Incident Log, the incident was first listed as a disorder with a weapon involved. A weapon was found in the parking lot afterward.

Some individual stores closed and employees locked themselves inside as the incident unfolded. Channel 3 has learned that some employees are still in the stores while police sweep the mall.

Police say a fight happened outside the mall, and the suspect ran back inside.

CPD says there is no active shooter at this time. Police are clearing each store with customers inside.

There is no active shooter situation at this time @HamiltonPlaceTN & victim(s) have not been located. CPD received reports of Shots Fired in the parking lot. We are investigating. Update as we get more info. — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) February 24, 2018

The mall is currently closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Traffic surrounding the mall is backed up, and interstate access is closed.

As a precaution, @ChattanoogaPD evacuated @HamiltonPlaceTN. They’re sweeping the mall to make sure it’s safe. @WRCB — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) February 25, 2018