UPDATE: Chattanooga police ID suspect from Saturday's mall incident

By WRCB Staff
Chattanooga police cars at Hamilton Place Mall Saturday evening. Chattanooga police cars at Hamilton Place Mall Saturday evening.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Chattanooga Chief of Police David Roddy identified the suspect as 18-year-old David Ballard.

Police will be issuing posters to help the public identify Ballard, who faces multiple charges related to the situation Saturday night at Hamilton Place Mall that caused shoppers to panic and flee the mall.

Warrants have been issued for Ballard, who police say they saw brandishing a weapon in Saturday's "riot" at Hamilton Place Mall.

Roddy took a moment after the news conference to say that irresponsible social media posting added to fear during the mall incident on Saturday. He went further, saying that no one is closer to what's going on than our police officers.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hamilton Place Mall opened regular hours Sunday following what Chattanooga Police are calling an aggravated riot that took place Saturday night.

Chattanooga Police said that 'no shots' were fired after reviewing security video.

According to Police, they initially received a call about a large fight where a male displayed a firearm and reported that shots were fired. 

Police say the decision was made by the department to evacuate the mall based on the information they had received from the call.  

Police conducted a search to ensure the security of the area.

Security video was reviewed and officers were able to confirm that a fight had taken place inside the mall and a gun was displayed.

Police said witnesses told them that several people shouted "gun! he has a gun!" This caused people inside the mall to panic.

The gun was located outside in the parking lot. Police were able to connect it to the fight inside the mall. 

At least one juvenile was injured and taken to a local hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries they received from falling to the ground.

"After the review of video footage, interviews with witnesses, and a complete sweep of the mall, there is no physical evidence at this time which has indicated that a firearm was discharged during this incident," a CPD spokesperson said.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are still investigating.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the incident Saturday or have any information call them at 423-689-2525. You can remain anonymous.

The mall released a statement Sunday afternoon about Saturday's incident:

The incident on Saturday evening at Hamilton Place was unfortunate. A fight did occur which led to confusion and caused the property to be evacuated. Hamilton Place appreciates the Chattanooga Police Department's quick response and their thorough investigation which confirmed there were no shots fired inside or outside of the property. While we regret that the mall was closed for a period of time, our primary interest is always our shoppers, employees and retailers.  

The investigation is still ongoing and any additional questions should be directed to the Chattanooga Police Department. 

Hamilton Place management has made significant investments into our security program with the addition of state-of-the-art security cameras, additional security officers and an enhanced relationship with the Chattanooga Police Department. Security measures are evaluated on an ongoing basis and adjustments made as necessary.?

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are still investigating a "shots fired" call at Hamilton Place Mall Saturday evening. Police said that no shots were fired after reviewing security video. Eyewitnesses say they did hear shots.

Just after 6:00pm, dispatch received a call of a disorder with a weapon involved near the mall. Minutes later, a call came in of an active shooter, which was later refuted.

Around 6:30, Hamilton Place mall tweeted that they were aware of a situation at the mall. The mall closed and was evacuated. 

Chattanooga Police, a short time later, tweeted that they had received reports of shots fired in the parking lot and were investigating. They also said that there was not an active shooter.

Some individual stores closed and employees locked themselves inside as the incident unfolded. 

Police began sweeping the mall. Channel 3 has learned that some employees are still in the stores.

According to police, a fight occurred outside the mall, and the suspect ran back inside. 

A gun was found outside the mall. Police said that they have not located a suspect or victim.

There is currently no threat to the public, according to Chattanooga police. The mall will not reopen Saturday night.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call them at 423-698-2525.

This is not the first time police have responded to a shots fired call at Hamilton Place. In 2016, two people were shot outside the mall on Black Friday.

