Strong storms possible late Saturday, early Sunday

By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
Scattered showers will pop up again across the Tennessee Valley this evening and into the early part of the overnight. Late tonight a cold front will produce a line of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.

The best chance for storms, along with the heaviest rain and strongest wind, will be from 4 a.m.-10 a.m. Sunday. Odds for a tornado or severe winds of 60+ mph are fairly low, but a few spots could see minor flooding or downed trees/power lines.

Rain will fade during the afternoon on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. Rain will return Sunday night with lows around 50º. Rain will continue Monday morning with highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday look dry and mild with showers coming back Wednesday and thunderstorms possible Thursday.

SUNDAY:

  • 8am... Rain & Wind, Thunder Possible, 61º
  • Noon... Showers, 60º
  • 5pm... Mostly Cloudy, 63º
