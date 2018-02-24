Strong storms possible late Saturday, early Sunday

Good Friday! Here we go again. It will be warm and awesome again today with another day of record highs. We will climb to 80 in Chattanooga, eclipsing the old record of 78 set in 2012.More
Good Friday! Here we go again. It will be warm and awesome again today with another day of record highs. We will climb to 80 in Chattanooga, eclipsing the old record of 78 set in 2012.More
The Vol community is mourning the loss of a student this morning.More
The Vol community is mourning the loss of a student this morning.More
The crane was wedged into the two homes for about five hours, but once crews were able to harness it the crane was back on the ground in less than 20 minutes.More
The crane was wedged into the two homes for about five hours, but once crews were able to harness it the crane was back on the ground in less than 20 minutes.More
A release from the GBI says 65-year-old Dorothy Gass, of Higdon, Alabama, called 911 to report that her daughter-in-law, Amy Gass, was going to kill her children and then kill herself.More
A release from the GBI says 65-year-old Dorothy Gass, of Higdon, Alabama, called 911 to report that her daughter-in-law, Amy Gass, was going to kill her children and then kill herself.More
The female driver of the white Chevrolet van with Tennessee plates was immediately apprehended around 3:30 p.m. at 17th St. NW and E St. NW.More
The female driver of the white Chevrolet van with Tennessee plates was immediately apprehended around 3:30 p.m. at 17th St. NW and E St. NW.More
Work started this week on next season’s flu vaccine, with experts working off forecasts about which strains of the influenza virus will be making the rounds.More
Work started this week on next season’s flu vaccine, with experts working off forecasts about which strains of the influenza virus will be making the rounds.More
It happened Thursday evening on Greasy-Creek Road. The dog's owners tell Channel 3, Bella didn't survive.More
It happened Thursday evening on Greasy-Creek Road. The dog's owners tell Channel 3, Bella didn't survive.More
If your Instant Pot is too hot it might be time to return what you've got.More
If your Instant Pot is too hot it might be time to return what you've got.More
The world's busiest airport is announcing some changes in its operating hours.More
The world's busiest airport is announcing some changes in its operating hours.More
A 16-year-old Mt. Juliet High School junior is used to classmates making fun of his Hispanic heritage, but when a teacher pretended not to remember his name and allegedly began calling him “Austin Fettuccini" in front of other students, he decided to report it. Now he says he's being punished for coming forward.More
A 16-year-old Mt. Juliet High School junior is used to classmates making fun of his Hispanic heritage, but when a teacher pretended not to remember his name and allegedly began calling him “Austin Fettuccini" in front of other students, he decided to report it. Now he says he's being punished for coming forward.More
Safe food handling techniques and procedures continue to plague a few establishments.More
Safe food handling techniques and procedures continue to plague a few establishments.More