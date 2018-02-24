Congress releases redacted, declassified Democratic memo - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Congress releases redacted, declassified Democratic memo

By Associated Press

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.

The release comes after weeks of back and forth over how much of the Democratic document would be redacted. The White House objected to its release Feb. 9, citing national security concerns. Democrats have since negotiated with the FBI on what should be blacked out.

President Donald Trump had less concern about an earlier classified memo written by Republicans, which he declassified Feb. 2 over strong objections from the FBI. Trump claims the GOP memo "vindicates" him in the ongoing Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, though other Republicans have disagreed.

