Mayor Berke and city employees volunteer to build home for co-worker

Mayor Andy Berke and employees of the City of Chattanooga came together Saturday to help finish building a home for one of their own.

Mayor Berke and the city employees joined with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area to finish putting the final touches on a home for Sidney McDonald.

McDonald is best known for being City Hall's official greeter and has worked for the city for the past three years.

"Sidney is a colleague, a friend, and an outstanding public servant who helps so many Chattanoogans in so many ways throughout the year,” Mayor Berke said. “He does a wonderful job of taking care of City Hall -- the people's house -- and my staff and I are honored to partner with Habitat for Humanity to make sure he's got a great new home of his own."

McDonald's new wheelchair accessible home will be completed by the first week of March. The project was funded by Rivermont Presbyterian Church and the City of Chattanooga's Department of Economic and Community Development.

McDonald will become Habitat's 277th homeowner once his home is complete.