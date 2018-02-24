Four being charged with stealing credit card information then making purchases

Four people are being charged after they stole a man's credit card information and made almost $7,000 in purchases.

According to the Signal Mountain Police Department, 42-year-old Richard Sanders of Signal Mountain conspired with Amanda Keener, Virgina Bishop and Michael Chitwood to steal the credit card information.

The SMPD said the four are being charged with:

Identity Theft

Trafficking

Criminal Conspiracy

Theft over $1,000

Forgery

Illegal Possession of a Credit Card and Violation of the Tennessee Personal and Commercial Computer Act

Police said Sanders had been working for the person whose credit card information was stolen.

The SMPD said the group had a female call and pose as a Dollar General clerk. The victim gave her the credit card information over the phone.

The group then used the credit card number to make $6,923.85 worth of online purchases.

Police were able to identify Keener and Bishop because their phone numbers were used to make the transactions. An address associated with Keener was used as the shipping location for one of the online orders.

Money was also placed in Keener's fiance's jail account using the card.

Police identified Sanders when he ordered pizzas in the card and gave his name. Sanders picked up the pizzas and signed the receipt.

Chitwood was identified when he ordered items from Guitar Center. Store clerks identified him by name from previous interactions.

The victim was forced to fill out an Identity Theft Affidavit with the IRS and take steps to reconcile all the transactions with his bank, the SMPD said.