Atlanta airport announces new operating hours - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Atlanta airport announces new operating hours

Posted: Updated:
By WXIA
Photo Credit: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Photo Credit: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
ATLANTA (WXIA) -

The world's busiest airport is announcing some changes in its operating hours.

Beginning Friday, March 2, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will restrict access to its facility between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. Only ticket airport passengers, individuals meeting, accompanying or assisting passenger and authorized personnel will be allowed to enter.

Airport officials said in a statement that the change comes "as a result of an increasing volume of passengers, visitors, and ongoing ATLNext construction projects at the Airport's campus."

"This new directive will enhance Hartsfield-Jackson's safety and security, operations and facility maintenance efforts, and will allow our overnight crews the ability to thoroughly clean the public areas of the airport," Airport General Manager Roosevelt Council, Jr. said.

Officials said the new hours will improve safety during overnight construction periods and provide maintenance and custodial teams with access to high-volume areas for upkeep and cleaning.

Other airports, including those in Chicago; Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and New York, have implemented similar policies, the airport said.

Read more on WXIA's website.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Admirers line streets, overpasses to see Graham's motorcade

    Admirers line streets, overpasses to see Graham's motorcade

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:11 PM EST2018-02-24 18:11:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More

  • NASCAR moves up start of Atlanta race due to threat of rain

    NASCAR moves up start of Atlanta race due to threat of rain

    Kevin Harvick (4) leads Joey Logano (22) and the rest of the field into Turn 1 during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Phoenix International Raceway. AP photoKevin Harvick (4) leads Joey Logano (22) and the rest of the field into Turn 1 during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Phoenix International Raceway. AP photo

    The start of Sunday's Monster Energy Cup race has been moved up one hour because of the threat of rain.

    More

    The start of Sunday's Monster Energy Cup race has been moved up one hour because of the threat of rain.

    More

  • This week in odd news: Skunk fire, sleepwalker, T-Rex walk

    This week in odd news: Skunk fire, sleepwalker, T-Rex walk

    Saturday, February 24 2018 11:56 AM EST2018-02-24 16:56:45 GMT
    (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP). A young golden-handed tamarin (Saguinus midas) clings onto its father in their enclosure in Sosto Zoo in Nyiregyhaza, 245 kms east of Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.(Attila Balazs/MTI via AP). A young golden-handed tamarin (Saguinus midas) clings onto its father in their enclosure in Sosto Zoo in Nyiregyhaza, 245 kms east of Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
    This week in odd news: Bicyclist blames Waze for directing him into Lincoln Tunnel; 11-year-old Pennsylvania Boy Scout called for jury duty; Student calls 911 from school, says he was sleepwalking; Nothing to see...More
    This week in odd news: Bicyclist blames Waze for directing him into Lincoln Tunnel; 11-year-old Pennsylvania Boy Scout called for jury duty; Student calls 911 from school, says he was sleepwalking; Nothing to see here! Police clear T-Rex walking student.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.