UT student dies after collapsing between rounds at annual Boxing Weekend

By WBIR
Photo Credit: Chi Phi - The University of Tennessee Photo Credit: Chi Phi - The University of Tennessee
KNOXVILLE (WBIR) -

The Vol community is mourning the loss of a student this morning.

The second night of the annual Boxing Weekend tournament was called off early after one of the boxers collapsed between rounds and was taken away for medical attention.

During a match at the Expo Center on Clinton Highway Friday night, one of the boxers, junior Tanner Wray, was walking to his corner after the end of the second round when he collapsed on the mat and didn't get up.

Wray passed away at UT Medical Center. Students have already begun sharing their condolences on social media.

The Ace Miller Memorial Boxing Tournament is an amateur event for UT fraternity members. The tournament is not organized through the university.

