Hamilton County schools to get added security

Hamilton County school leaders are pushing for more security on campus.

Soon, all schools will have a new system telling employees who is allowed to pick up a child.

East Ridge Elementary School has been testing out a system called Ident-A-Kid since September. Even though it takes more time to sign in, parents say it gives them peace of mind.

At the school, it's not enough to buzz in anymore.

Parents and guardians also have to sign in to pick up a child through Ident-A-Kid. It requires them to scan their driver's license.

"I absolutely love it," Luwana Williams, a parent said.

Williams has noticed the changes at the school. She feels her three children are safe with this system.

"It's super secure. I thought they had it everywhere. It's wonderful. I was just talking about it," Williams said.

Amanda Ezell is on the front lines answering questions from parents and making sure the right people are allowed into the building.

When someone scans their license, the system lets them know if that person is approved to be there. That extra layer of security also keeps registered sex offenders away.

"For us, it makes us feel more secure knowing whose in and out of our building," Amanda Ezell, a clerical assistant for the school said.

With more than 1,000 children attending school there, the principal said this eases concerns.

"I think this system and security in general is the most important thing we do. We are here to educate our children, but at the same time, we've got to have a safe and orderly environment in which to do that," Principal Gail Huffstutler of East Ridge Elementary School said.

It's an environment that employees say comes with a big responsibility.

"At the end of the day, you go home and you think back you're concerned that 'did I check enough? Was it okay?' Those thoughts go through your mind because it is so important," Ezell said.

School leaders hope to install a similar system called RAPTOR in all schools by April.

That system will be going online at a few schools next week including East Hamilton Middle High School, East Side Elementary School, CSAS, and Westview Elementary School.

The cost to install it at all schools is estimated to be around $118,000.