White House on lockdown after van from Tennessee hits security barrier

White House on lockdown after vehicle hits security barrier on Feb. 23, 2018. Photo by NBC News. White House on lockdown after vehicle hits security barrier on Feb. 23, 2018. Photo by NBC News.

by CORKY SIEMASZKO

The White House went on lockdown Friday after a vehicle struck a security barrier near the iconic building, the Secret Service said.

The female driver of the white Chevrolet van with Tennessee plates was immediately apprehended around 3:30 p.m. at 17th St. NW and E St. NW, the agency reported on its Twitter feed.

Her name was not immediately released, but a law enforcement official told NBC News that the woman has mental problems and was known to the Secret Service because she's been around the White House before.

"No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident," the Secret Service said. No shots were fired, they said.

President Donald Trump was hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the time and was never in any danger.

This is a breaking news story. Please check for updates.

