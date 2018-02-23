Father defends son accused in slaying of exhibitionist wife

CALERA, AL (AP) - An Alabama man is defending his son, who's accused of murder in the slaying of his exhibitionist wife.

William West tells Birmingham-area news media that he doesn't believe son William Jeffrey West killed wife Kathleen Dawn West.

The woman posted risque photos online and charged subscribers to see them, and the man says he didn't know what his daughter-in-law was doing.

But West says his son and West loved each other, and he thinks she died in a fall.

Police in the Birmingham suburb of Calera charged 44-year-old Jeff West with murder Thursday in the January killing of his 42-year-old wife.

Authorities say her partially nude body was found outside the couple's home. Police say she died of a blunt-force wound to the head, but they haven't elaborated.

