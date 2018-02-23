UPDATE: Crane removed from roofs of Barton Avenue homes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Crane removed from roofs of Barton Avenue homes

By WRCB Staff
Updated By Ken Nicholson
UPDATE: A crane that fell on two homes on Barton Avenue Friday has been removed.

The fall happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 600 block as workers with Chattanooga Tree Service tried to remove a tree trunk that weighs about 5,000 pounds.

Traffic is still be rerouted from Barton Avenue.

It is unclear if power has been restored to customers in the surrounding area.

ORIGINAL STORY: A crane truck toppled onto two homes in North Chattanooga Friday afternoon, forcing some customers to go without power.

It happened in the 600 block of Barton Avenue.

Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner says the crane was being used to remove a log when it fell on the homes.

Channel 3's crew at the scene says the crane belongs to Chattanooga Tree Service.

EPB will be temporarily shutting off power to some customers in the area, so crews can remove the crane.

It is unclear how many customers will be affected.

Two cranes will be used to remove the one that fell on the homes.

A portion of Barton Avenue has been shut down for the removal of the crane. At around 4:30 p.m., fire officials said they expect the road to remain closed for a couple of hours.

The extent of the damage to the homes is unknown.

No one was injured.

