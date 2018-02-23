UPDATE: Crane removed from roofs of Barton Avenue homes

UPDATE: A crane that fell on two homes on Barton Avenue Friday has been removed.

NOW: the truck is now being pulled off of the two homes...they’re almost there @WRCB pic.twitter.com/0GzVsVo0rY — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) February 23, 2018

The fall happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 600 block as workers with Chattanooga Tree Service tried to remove a tree trunk that weighs about 5,000 pounds.

Traffic is still be rerouted from Barton Avenue.

It is unclear if power has been restored to customers in the surrounding area.

ORIGINAL STORY: A crane truck toppled onto two homes in North Chattanooga Friday afternoon, forcing some customers to go without power.

It happened in the 600 block of Barton Avenue.

Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner says the crane was being used to remove a log when it fell on the homes.

A tree trimming company was cutting up a big tree. They were using a crane to remove this log when the crane toppled over, damaging 2 homes. Again, no injuries. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/LvlYnLjghm — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) February 23, 2018

Channel 3's crew at the scene says the crane belongs to Chattanooga Tree Service.

NOW: we’re getting a better look at the damage that has Barton Ave partially shut down..yes, that’s a tree company’s truck on top of two houses @WRCB pic.twitter.com/BqMCkeduT3 — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) February 23, 2018

EPB will be temporarily shutting off power to some customers in the area, so crews can remove the crane.

It is unclear how many customers will be affected.

One of two cranes has just pulled up. The goal is to use both to lift the truck off the houses. EPB is on site; power at a few homes will have to be shut off temporarily @WRCB pic.twitter.com/vb89zE53NX — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) February 23, 2018

Two cranes will be used to remove the one that fell on the homes.

A portion of Barton Avenue has been shut down for the removal of the crane. At around 4:30 p.m., fire officials said they expect the road to remain closed for a couple of hours.

The 2nd crane is on scene. Crane operators are working on a game plan to safely lift the crane off the house. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/Qtk35RO6q9 — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) February 23, 2018

The extent of the damage to the homes is unknown.

No one was injured.

Live from Barton Ave. https://t.co/JWAMbI04xB — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) February 23, 2018

