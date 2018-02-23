UPDATE: Crane falls on rooftops temporarily condemning two homes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Crane falls on rooftops temporarily condemning two homes

By WRCB Staff
Updated By Ken Nicholson
Updated By Taneisha Cordell, Reporter
UPDATE: Two North Chattanooga homes were severely damaged by a falling crane Friday afternoon. 

Officials said the crane was trying to remove a large tree trunk that weighed 5,000 pounds when it toppled over. 

Both families were allowed to go inside briefly Friday afternoon to grab a few items, but anything they need from this point forward will have to be purchased because it is still too dangerous to go inside.

Officials said both homes have been temporarily condemned until further notice. 

Homeowners, still in disbelief, surveyed the damage Monday. Family members told Channel 3 they feared the older tree would fall in a storm, and that's why they hired Chattanooga Tree Services in the first place. 

The company's website states they specialize in large difficult trees and they're highly rated  

Channel 3 couldn't find any violations with the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA). According to the Better Business Bureau, the company has had an A+ plus rating in Chattanooga for years. 

"Chattanooga Tree Services has actually been an accredited member of the BBB since 2008 and in our 36-month database file; we have no complaints filed against that company," Jim Winsett, Pres. of BBB in Chattanooga, said. 

The company hasn't returned our calls but is covering the cost of repairs on both homes. The homeowner told us he did his homework before hiring and made sure there were insurance policies in place beforehand.

"That's why it's important to do business with a company that's credited and has been vetted," said Winsett. " 

It's still unclear how long repairs are supposed to take, or how much they will cost. The families are preparing to be out for a while. Family members said the holes in their rooftops have been covered to prevent water damage, and both houses are secured. 

PREVIOUS STORY: A crane that fell on two homes on Barton Avenue Friday has been removed.

The fall happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 600 block.

The crane was wedged into the two homes for about five hours, but once crews were able to harness it the crane was back on the ground in less than 20 minutes.

As the 10-wheeler hung from the homes, crews and neighbors all had similar reactions.

"This is wild. Barton is usually a pretty quiet street so that’s definitely something to spice up a Friday," said neighbor, Beau Belcher.

We're told the crane belongs to Chattanooga Tree Services. The company has been cutting this tree down for the past two days. Officials say the crane fell over as it was lifting this piece of the tree, which weighed 5,000 pounds.

"That was definitely one of the bigger trees in the area," said Belcher. "I saw that there was a crane up here yesterday so I guess we know what happened to it."

The road was shut down and traffic was rerouted for hours. Eventually, power was shut off while two massive cranes pulled the 10-wheeler back to the ground. 

It's not clear how much the damage will cost.

"I thought the house would be flattened but I mean I guess the house is still pretty messed up so I just hope the best for them," said Belcher.

Both homes have been temporarily condemned because of the damage.

The homeowners were allowed to get some personal belongings, but they will have to find somewhere else stay until the homes are cleared and deemed safe.

Power has since been restored and the road reopened.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

ORIGINAL STORY: A crane truck toppled onto two homes in North Chattanooga Friday afternoon, forcing some customers to go without power.

It happened in the 600 block of Barton Avenue.

Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner says the crane was being used to remove a log when it fell on the homes.

Channel 3's crew at the scene says the crane belongs to Chattanooga Tree Service.

EPB will be temporarily shutting off power to some customers in the area, so crews can remove the crane.

It is unclear how many customers will be affected.

Two cranes will be used to remove the one that fell on the homes.

A portion of Barton Avenue has been shut down for the removal of the crane. At around 4:30 p.m., fire officials said they expect the road to remain closed for a couple of hours.

The extent of the damage to the homes is unknown.

No one was injured.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

