UPDATE: Crane falls on rooftops temporarily condemning two homes

UPDATE: Two North Chattanooga homes were severely damaged by a falling crane Friday afternoon.

Officials said the crane was trying to remove a large tree trunk that weighed 5,000 pounds when it toppled over.

Both families were allowed to go inside briefly Friday afternoon to grab a few items, but anything they need from this point forward will have to be purchased because it is still too dangerous to go inside.

Officials said both homes have been temporarily condemned until further notice.

Homeowners, still in disbelief, surveyed the damage Monday. Family members told Channel 3 they feared the older tree would fall in a storm, and that's why they hired Chattanooga Tree Services in the first place.

The company's website states they specialize in large difficult trees and they're highly rated

Channel 3 couldn't find any violations with the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA). According to the Better Business Bureau, the company has had an A+ plus rating in Chattanooga for years.

"Chattanooga Tree Services has actually been an accredited member of the BBB since 2008 and in our 36-month database file; we have no complaints filed against that company," Jim Winsett, Pres. of BBB in Chattanooga, said.

The company hasn't returned our calls but is covering the cost of repairs on both homes. The homeowner told us he did his homework before hiring and made sure there were insurance policies in place beforehand.

"That's why it's important to do business with a company that's credited and has been vetted," said Winsett. "

It's still unclear how long repairs are supposed to take, or how much they will cost. The families are preparing to be out for a while. Family members said the holes in their rooftops have been covered to prevent water damage, and both houses are secured.

