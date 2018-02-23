PHOTOS: Crane truck falls on two homes closing portion of Barton - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

PHOTOS: Crane truck falls on two homes closing portion of Barton Avenue

By WRCB Staff
Updated By Ken Nicholson
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A crane truck has toppled onto two homes in North Chattanooga Friday afternoon, forcing some customers to go without power.

It happened in the 1600 block of Barton Avenue.

Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner says the crane was being used to remove a log when it fell on the homes.

Channel 3's crew at the scene says the crane belongs to Chattanooga Tree Service.

EPB will be temporarily shutting off power to some customers in the area, so crews can remove the crane.

It is unclear how many customers will be affected.

Two cranes will be used to remove the one that fell on the homes.

The extent of the damage to the homes is unknown.

No one was injured.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

