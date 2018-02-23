PHOTOS: Crane truck falls on two homes closing portion of Barton Avenue

A crane truck has toppled onto two homes in North Chattanooga Friday afternoon, forcing some customers to go without power.

It happened in the 1600 block of Barton Avenue.

Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner says the crane was being used to remove a log when it fell on the homes.

A tree trimming company was cutting up a big tree. They were using a crane to remove this log when the crane toppled over, damaging 2 homes. Again, no injuries. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/LvlYnLjghm — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) February 23, 2018

Channel 3's crew at the scene says the crane belongs to Chattanooga Tree Service.

NOW: we’re getting a better look at the damage that has Barton Ave partially shut down..yes, that’s a tree company’s truck on top of two houses @WRCB pic.twitter.com/BqMCkeduT3 — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) February 23, 2018

EPB will be temporarily shutting off power to some customers in the area, so crews can remove the crane.

It is unclear how many customers will be affected.

One of two cranes has just pulled up. The goal is to use both to lift the truck off the houses. EPB is on site; power at a few homes will have to be shut off temporarily @WRCB pic.twitter.com/vb89zE53NX — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) February 23, 2018

Two cranes will be used to remove the one that fell on the homes.

The extent of the damage to the homes is unknown.

No one was injured.

