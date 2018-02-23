The National Weather Service is conducting a Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness week next week to call attention to the peak of severe weather that occurs in the late winter and spring season. Historically, spring months March, April, and May are the most active for severe weather throughout the state of Tennessee.

“Severe Weather Preparedness provides an excellent opportunity to learn more about the dangers of severe weather as well as knowing the proper actions we should take when severe weather strikes our area” says Director Tony Reavley, Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management.”

Each year, many people are killed or seriously injured by tornadoes and other types of severe weather, despite advance warnings.

Severe weather knows no boundaries and affects every individual and because of this, Hamilton County are committed to ensuring the safety of its citizens and is calling on everyone to “BE AWARE”.

Knowing your risk, taking action and being an example are just a few steps you can take to be better prepared and assist in saving lives.

This is also a great reminder to review your home, school and businesses preparedness plans. Each day is dedicated to a different topic that addresses severe weather preparedness. You can find more information on our website www.hamiltonready.org”.