Lobster emoji gets 2 more legs following design complaints - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lobster emoji gets 2 more legs following design complaints

Posted: Updated:
The original lobster lacked several limbs. The original lobster lacked several limbs.

AUGUSTA, ME (AP) - After an outcry, the organization that controls the release of emojis has added two more legs to the forthcoming lobster emoji to make it correct.

The Portland Press Herald reports soon after the Unicode Consortium released proposed images of 157 new emojis to be made available this year, Maine residents took umbrage at the lobster emoji's eight legs instead of the correct 10.

Emojipedia Chief Emoji Officer Jeremy Burge wrote Monday the consortium had heard people's complaints and is releasing updated designs for the lobster emoji, alongside updates for a skateboard and DNA emoji.

The lobster emoji is expected to be available later this year.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.