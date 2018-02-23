UPDATE: McMinn Co. inmate charged with murder after beating fell - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: McMinn Co. inmate charged with murder after beating fellow inmate

By WRCB Staff
MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE:  A McMinn County inmate has passed away in a Knoxville hospital after being attacked by another inmate in the McMinn County Jail on Feb 17.

According to Sheriff Joe Guy, 24 years old Jerrod Jones attacked 48 years old Timothy Cook both inmates were being held in the booking area on misdemeanor charges. Sheriff Guy said that Jones attacked Cook after using the telephone, when officers responded to the incident they found Cook nearly unresponsive on the floor. 

Cook was transported to a Knoxville Hospital where he remained in critical condition for a week before succumbing to his injuries on Saturday February 24th. 

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation initially charged Jerrod Jones with aggravated assault, but charges have been upgraded to 2nd degree murder. Jones remains in custody on a 138,000 bond.

PREVIOUS STORY: An inmate at the McMinn County jail has been charged with aggravated assault after beating another inmate Saturday night.

The victim of the assault is still hospitalized, according to a news release from the TBI.

District Attorney General Stephen Crump asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident which occurred Saturday evening in the booking area at the McMinn County Jail in Athens. 

During the investigation, TBI agents determined that Jerrod Ivan Jones assaulted the other inmate.

Jones remains in custody at the McMinn County Jail.

