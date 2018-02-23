McMinn Co. inmate beats fellow inmate, sending him to hospital

An inmate at the McMinn County jail has been charged with aggravated assault after beating another inmate Saturday night.

The victim of the assault is still hospitalized, according to a news release from the TBI.

District Attorney General Stephen Crump asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident which occurred Saturday evening in the booking area at the McMinn County Jail in Athens.

During the investigation, TBI agents determined that Jerrod Ivan Jones assaulted the other inmate.

Jones remains in custody at the McMinn County Jail.