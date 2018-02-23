Two people injured in shooting at Southeastern Louisiana Univers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two people injured in shooting at Southeastern Louisiana University

By Kerry French, Producer
HAMMOND, LA (WRCB) -

Southeastern Louisiana University says two people have suffered non-life threatening injuries after gunshots were fired on campus.

In a Friday morning tweet, the school says there’s no current threat to campus and university police are investigating the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

