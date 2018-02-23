South Pittsburg student arrested for threat against school

A South Pittsburg high school student was arrested Thursday morning for a threat made against his school.

It is the latest in a string of threats and arrests in our area after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Marion County Superintendent Mark Griffith tells Channel 3 a 17 year old male student.threatened to shoot up the place. It was reported to the SRO.

Dr. Griffith says the student is suspended from school for one year, pending disciplinary hearings.