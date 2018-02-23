South Pittsburg student arrested for threat against school - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

South Pittsburg student arrested for threat against school

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
COUNTY - Marion COUNTY - Marion
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN (WRCB) -

A South Pittsburg high school student was arrested Thursday morning for a threat made against his school. 
It is the latest in a string of threats and arrests in our area after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.  
Marion County Superintendent Mark Griffith tells Channel 3 a 17 year old male student.threatened to shoot up the place. It was reported to the SRO.
Dr. Griffith says the student is suspended from school for one year, pending disciplinary hearings.

