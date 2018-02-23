Lookouts holding job fair Feb. 24

The Chattanooga Lookouts are looking for a few great men and women to join their team. They are holding a job fair at AT&T Field on Saturday, February 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Last year, the team hired over 100 game day employees. They are looking for workers from the team mascot to ushers.

Prospective employees must be 16 years of age or older. You will be able to interview for one of many positions available including: suite servers, suite cooks, picnic servers, club servers, food service staff, grill cooks, vendors, concession stand cashiers, team store attendants, camera operators, ticket takers/gate greeters, press box staff, promotions team, ticket office attendants, official scorer and video board operator.

All potential employees will be asked to fill out an application and will be subject to a background check. For more information you can call the Lookouts front office at 423-267-2208.

The Lookouts 2018 season begins on April 5 at home.