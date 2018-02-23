BB&T Bank customers experiencing online outage; ATM's affected

Customers of BB&T banks were greeted with technical issues Friday morning when they went to access online banking, BB&T app banking ATM's and the company's automated phone service.

The first notice of the outage was sent out Thursday afternoon, according to NBC affiliate WRAL.

The statement on BB&T's website reads:

Due to a technical issue within our system, many of BB&T's banking services remain unavailable this morning, including online banking, mobile banking app, ATMs and our automated Phone24 service. While you can still use your BB&T debit, credit and prepaid cards, we do understand this is causing a major inconvenience for so many of you and our teams are continuing to work diligently to restore your services. If you've incurred any fees or experienced any issues directly related to this outage, we will work with you to address those issues as our systems come back online. Thank you so much for your patience and we will continue to provide updates here and on BB&T's Facebook and Twitter pages. At this time, we have no reason to believe this issue is related to cybersecurity.

The bank, based in Winston-Salem, NC, did not disclose to customers what the issue might be, but explained that they were "working to resolve it as quickly as possible."