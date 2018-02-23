Inmate gets 18 more months for running inmate taxi service

Jury selection begins today in Clarksville for the case against Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker.More
Jury selection begins today in Clarksville for the case against Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker.More
Safe food handling techniques and procedures continue to plague a few establishments.More
Safe food handling techniques and procedures continue to plague a few establishments.More
An armed security officer on campus where a gunman killed 17 people never went inside the high school or tried to engage the gunman during the attack, a Florida sheriff said Thursday.More
An armed security officer on campus where a gunman killed 17 people never went inside the high school or tried to engage the gunman during the attack, a Florida sheriff said Thursday.More
A ten-year-old boy told Whitfield County Sheriff's deputies that two men tried to lure him into an SUV near his home on Dusty Lane in Rocky Face.More
A ten-year-old boy told Whitfield County Sheriff's deputies that two men tried to lure him into an SUV near his home on Dusty Lane in Rocky Face.More
Alabama Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said the prison system halted Doyle Lee Hamm's execution around 11:30 p.m. Thursday "out of an abundance of caution" after medical staff said they did not think they could obtain "the appropriate venous access" before midnight.More
Alabama Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said the prison system halted Doyle Lee Hamm's execution around 11:30 p.m. Thursday "out of an abundance of caution" after medical staff said they did not think they could obtain "the appropriate venous access" before midnight.More
It was a worksheet that asked students at Chattanooga School for Liberal Arts (CSLA) to select someone who looked like a thief. Third graders had to choose who looked more like a thief, an African American rapper or a Caucasian woman in a suit.More
It was a worksheet that asked students at Chattanooga School for Liberal Arts (CSLA) to select someone who looked like a thief. Third graders had to choose who looked more like a thief, an African American rapper or a Caucasian woman in a suit.More
No criminal intent was determined to exist, but a report was filed by the SRO for documentation purposes.More
No criminal intent was determined to exist, but a report was filed by the SRO for documentation purposes.More
Thousands of fish were found in a creek on Memphis Drive.More
Thousands of fish were found in a creek on Memphis Drive.More
City officials have shut down East Villanow Street and businesses within East Lafayette Circle until further notice.More
City officials have shut down East Villanow Street and businesses within East Lafayette Circle until further notice.More
In her first sit down interview, the Economy Inn's owner breaks her silence eight days after the District Attorney closed the business citing it as a public nuisance.More
In her first sit down interview, the Economy Inn's owner breaks her silence eight days after the District Attorney closed the business citing it as a public nuisance.More