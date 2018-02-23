RECALL ALERT: Instant Pot Company recalls multicookers because t - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

RECALL ALERT: Instant Pot Company recalls multicookers because they might melt

By WRCB Staff

Earning a recent cult following among home chefs, some Instant Pots are being recalled because they might melt during cooking.

If your Instant Pot is too hot it might be time to return what you've got. 

An Instant Pot company located in Ontario, Canada announced that it received a "small number" of Gem 65 8-1 Multicooker pots that have melted as a result of overheating. 

The company has asked consumers to check the code at bottom of their pots to see if they will be affected.  

People with the codes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746 should immediately stop using the product and call the company at 1-800-828-7280 Ext. 2. with any questions.

"We take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)" the company said on Facebook.

