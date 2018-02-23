24 charged with selling heroin, cocaine in Memphis

Federal prosecutors say 24 people have been charged in Tennessee with selling cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis said Wednesday that a two-year investigation led to grand jury indictments returned Aug. 23 and Feb. 15.

During the investigation, agents from several law enforcement agencies seized about $700,000 in money and assets, plus cocaine, heroin, marijuana and several firearms.

Two defendants are charged with conspiring to conduct financial transactions involving money earned from drug sales. If convicted, the 24 defendants face 10 years to life in prison.