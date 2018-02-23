Convicted murder mistakenly released from jail

ATLANTA (AP) - The jail that mistakenly released a convicted murderer says no one will be disciplined for what happened.

WSB-TV reports the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office realized a mistake was made after the murder victim's family saw Javoris Hurston on the streets. The jail said it didn't know Hurston recently pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Fulton County in the 2015 death of 51-year-old Barry Hawkins.

Last June, he pleaded guilty to Hawkins' murder and received a 20-year sentence. He was then sent back to DeKalb County where he faced assault charges that were dropped.

Hurston had been free two days before he was back in jail.

DeKalb officials say Fulton didn't send over the disposition of the murder case so he was released. Fulton officials are looking into what information was sent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.