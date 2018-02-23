Conversation about education turned to school safety

The fourth stop of a listening session, by Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson, was at Signal Mountain Middle/High School where the conversation quickly turned to ammunition being found at the school.

Signal Mountain parents pressed leaders about school safety, many of them voicing support for installing metal detectors. They wanted to know what determines a threat and why they weren't notified sooner.

Dr. Johnson reiterated that student safety is their top priority and that parents weren't notified because there was not an imminent threat.

The superintendent says everyone needs to speak up if they are concerned. School officials say students can always submit anonymous tips and they will investigate it.

There are still 10 listening session left this school year.. The next on is at Ooltewah High School on Monday.