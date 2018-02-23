Record warmth again today

Good Friday! Here we go again. It will be warm and awesome again today with another day of record highs. We will climb to 80 in Chattanooga, eclipsing the old record of 78 set in 2012. While the high pressure remains in control we will be limited in our rainfall as the flooding rains continue from Texas to Pennsylvania.

Saturday morning we will finally see the high pressure breaking apart and rain will move in during the morning hours. It could be heavy at times. During the afternoon we will still be mostly cloudy, but the rain will only be in the form of spotty showers here and there. We will be warm with a high of 77, but we will have to struggle to make it to the record high of 79 set last year.

Sunday the front that has been stalled to our west will finally move through bringing heavy rain in for Sunday morning. We will clear out and cool down Sunday afternoon, though with highs in the upper 60s (still about 10 degrees above average).

Next week we will be comfortable and dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s. More rain will move in Wednesday and Thursday.

David Karnes

