UPDATE: Wall collapses at building on East Lafayette Square

UPDATE: A vacant building partially collapsed in downtown Lafayette Thursday.

We're told no one was hurt.

It happened within the East Lafayette Square around 5 p.m. East Villanow Street has been closed since then.

As crumbled brick flooded the roped off street many residents are wondering what happened.

"It's shocking. It's very shocking," said Betty Mullice.

Mullice was in the crowd or people lining the caution tape to get a glimpse of what they say is Lafayette's oldest building. The vacant building stands two-stories high.

"I'm glad there was nobody in it because it used to be apartments on top of it," said Mullice.

Crews spent hours inspecting the building trying to figure out what happened. Channel 3 spoke with the building's owner off camera who said a truck hit the building and sped off. Moments later its wall began to crumble. We asked several city officials to confirm this and were told "It's not confirmed at this point. The incident is under investigation."

But Director of Utilities and Planning, Kevin Dunn says they warned the building's owner more than 30 days ago that the building's wall was unstable.

"We gave him within a week or two to give us a letter from a professional engineer telling us how he would stabilize this wall," said Dunn.

However, Dunn says the owner never gave them a letter. he says the building owner is responsible for all repairs and cleanup. We're told it could take days to complete the cleanup process.

Dunn says safety is the city's main concern moving forward. An engineer will analyze the building and help determine what needs to be done next. Until then the road and two neighboring buildings will remain closed.

