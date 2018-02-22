PHOTOS: Wall collapses at building on East Lafayette Square - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

PHOTOS: Wall collapses at building on East Lafayette Square

Photo by WRCB viewer Angie Smith. Photo by WRCB viewer Angie Smith.
LAFAYETTE, GA (WRCB) -

A wall has collapsed at a building in Lafayette Thursday evening.

It happened on East Lafayette Square.

Officials confirm the collapse and say no one was injured.

Details are limited at this time.

