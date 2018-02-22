UPDATE: TWRA working to determine cause of large fish kill

UPDATE: A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist says a local fish kill may be due to natural causes.

A large number of fish were found lying along a creek off Memphis Drive near DuPont Parkway, which spills into the Tennessee River.

Mime Barnes of the TWRA tells Channel 3 that sometimes this can be natural or due to other issues.

A TWRA biologist has been at the site since early Thursday morning and is working to determine the cause.

Justin Holland of Chattanooga Public Works says that crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation discovered the dead fish Wednesday and contacted the Tennessee Department of Environment, which in turn contacted Waterwater Treatment staff.

Water samples were taken to determine if sewage played a role.