UPDATE: Bullets found on Signal Mtn. Middle High School campus; - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Bullets found on Signal Mtn. Middle High School campus; parents notified

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE:  A text sent by the principal to parents reads:

Parents,  I want to make you aware of a situation that we have investigated at Signal Mountain Middle and High School.  Ammunition was found in a bathroom at the school on Tuesday after the school day.  Let me first say that the police investigation determined that it was not ammunition that belonged to a student and there was no intent of harm to students or the school.   
 
The school resource officer, school administration, and the Sheriff’s office began immediately to investigate, and determined that the ammunition was the property of a custodian.  The investigation concluded after school dismissal yesterday afternoon. 
 
The custodian worked for our contract cleaning company ABM.  We have contacted ABM, and the individual will no longer be working in our school.  Once again, the investigation by the Sheriff’s office determined that there was never an intent of harm to students or the school in the situation.  

We will continue to be vigilant in the area of school safety, and we appreciate your support of our efforts at Signal Mountain Middle and High School.

The custodian is employed by ABM, the company providing custodial contract services for the school system. 

ABM confirmed to the school system the custodian will no longer be assigned to a school in the Hamilton County Department of Education in the future.

ABM is a national facilities company with over 350 offices throughout the U.S. and international locations, according to the company's website.

PREVIOUS STORY: Ammunition that reportedly belonged to a school custodian was found on the Signal Mountain Middle/High School campus Tuesday.

It was found after school hours. But it was reported the next day, February 21.

No criminal intent was determined to exist, but a report was filed by the SRO for documentation purposes, according to Matt Lea, spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

School Patrol

David Carroll covers education news and issues at schools across the Tennessee Valley.

More>>

  • NewsMore>>

  • Gold at last: U.S. scores third-period equalizer, wins in shootout

    Gold at last: U.S. scores third-period equalizer, wins in shootout

    By: This content is subject to copyright.By: This content is subject to copyright.
    By: This content is subject to copyright.By: This content is subject to copyright.
    By: Scott Charles The United States erased the horrors of past Olympic performances with a shootout win against Canada to capture the gold medal.More
    By: Scott Charles The United States erased the horrors of past Olympic performances with a shootout win against Canada to capture the gold medal.More

  • Correction: Florida Shooting-Mental Health story

    Correction: Florida Shooting-Mental Health story

    Thursday, February 22 2018 12:17 PM EST2018-02-22 17:17:25 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla, after a shooter op...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla, after a shooter op...
    The U.S. medical community is voicing mounting frustration over the Trump administration's focus on mental illness to fight mass violence.More
    The U.S. medical community is voicing mounting frustration over the Trump administration's focus on mental illness to fight mass violence.More

  • Trump wants to ban bump stocks; ATF doesn't know if it can

    Trump wants to ban bump stocks; ATF doesn't know if it can

    Thursday, February 22 2018 12:14 PM EST2018-02-22 17:14:28 GMT
    Pres. Donald TrumpPres. Donald Trump
    Pres. Donald TrumpPres. Donald Trump

    Trump's surprise order this week comes as officials from the department's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are well into a review of whether they can regulate the devices without action from Congress.

    More

    Trump's surprise order this week comes as officials from the department's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are well into a review of whether they can regulate the devices without action from Congress.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.