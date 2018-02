UPDATE: Bullets found on Signal Mtn. Middle High School campus; parents notified

UPDATE: A text sent by the principal to parents reads:

Parents, I want to make you aware of a situation that we have investigated at Signal Mountain Middle and High School. Ammunition was found in a bathroom at the school on Tuesday after the school day. Let me first say that the police investigation determined that it was not ammunition that belonged to a student and there was no intent of harm to students or the school.



The school resource officer, school administration, and the Sheriff’s office began immediately to investigate, and determined that the ammunition was the property of a custodian. The investigation concluded after school dismissal yesterday afternoon.



The custodian worked for our contract cleaning company ABM. We have contacted ABM, and the individual will no longer be working in our school. Once again, the investigation by the Sheriff’s office determined that there was never an intent of harm to students or the school in the situation.

We will continue to be vigilant in the area of school safety, and we appreciate your support of our efforts at Signal Mountain Middle and High School.

The custodian is employed by ABM, the company providing custodial contract services for the school system.

ABM confirmed to the school system the custodian will no longer be assigned to a school in the Hamilton County Department of Education in the future.

ABM is a national facilities company with over 350 offices throughout the U.S. and international locations, according to the company's website.

PREVIOUS STORY: Ammunition that reportedly belonged to a school custodian was found on the Signal Mountain Middle/High School campus Tuesday.

It was found after school hours. But it was reported the next day, February 21.

No criminal intent was determined to exist, but a report was filed by the SRO for documentation purposes, according to Matt Lea, spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.