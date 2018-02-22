New principal named for Brainerd HS - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New principal named for Brainerd HS

By WRCB Staff
Christopher James, Brainerd HS's new principal.
A new principal has been named for Brainerd High school, according to a news release from the Hamilton County Department of Education.

Christopher James, an administrator in Knox County Schools, is the new principal of Brainerd High School.  

James' appointment was announced Thursday, plans to visit the school Thursday afternoon to talk with teachers and students.  

He replaces Uras Agee, now in an exceptional education position at Washington Alternative School.

James was an assistant principal at Fulton High School in Knox County and also served in administration at West High School in Knoxville.  

He began his career in 2002 at SIATech Charter High School, an accelerated dropout recovery program supporting at-risk students in Atlanta, Georgia. “During my time at SIATech, I began to understand the importance of education and why the need for great teachers was so imperative,” James said.  He developed a successful study skills program to help students with academic achievement, credit recovery, behavior and social skills while a special education teacher at R.L Osborne High School.  The program’s success earned James, the Teacher of the Year award for Cobb County Schools in Georgia.

James was identified as the top candidate for the Brainerd position after a series of interviews and "an extensive community search."

The community panel, comprised of parents, students, UTC staff, community advocates, a university representative, nonprofit leaders, and a school board member, was resolute in their recommendation of James as their top candidate. School board member Karitsa Mosely noted, “Christopher James addressed the whole child and had innovative ideas.”

A native of Monroe, Louisiana, James earned the rank of Eagle Scout at 17, obtained his bachelor of arts in music at Mississippi Valley State University, holds a masters of arts in education from the University of Phoenix, and an education specialist in educational administration from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.  He will begin leading the charge of transformation and growth at Brainerd High School on March 5.
 
“To be the fastest improving school district in Tennessee, Hamilton County Schools must have dynamic leaders in our schools,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent. “Christopher James is one of those innovative leaders who can motivate teachers and students to be pacesetters in academic improvement at Brainerd High.”

