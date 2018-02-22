'Clean' utensils stored in pan with food debris and a hammer - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

'Clean' utensils stored in pan with food debris and a hammer

By WRCB Staff

With a dozen restaurants earning perfect scores this week, there were a couple notable exceptions.

Safe food handling techniques and procedures continue to plague a few establishments. In one instance, inspectors found a hammer stored in a pan with food debris and "clean" utensils.

Toki Sushi Inc. at 116 W. LaFayette Square scored a 71 for reasons that include a sushi chef cutting ready-to-eat salmon with bare hands, clean utensils were stored in a pan with food debris and a hammer, employee food on plates throughout the refrigerator.

At Ayala at 1832 Taft Highway a score of 76 was given for a manager not in control of several food safety risk factors and has no food safety certification, dented cans of “nacho” jalapenos embargoed, the inside of ice machine was cracked, a dirty container holding clean utensils, raw chicken and beef stored over cheese and single-use items in cooler.

The Huddle House at 5611 Brainerd Road was scored at 83 for a sink system not working properly, ceiling tiles missing in the back kitchen, containers stored under missing tiles. Corrected to 98.

At Merv's Burgers at 8968 Dayton Pike earned a score of 84 for reasons including the person in charge not in control of food safety risk factors and no certification, sink leaking.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

  • 86 Sweeney's Bar-B-Que 5928 Highway 58
  • 87 Chopstix 6903 Lee Highway
  • 88 Sofa King Juicy Burger 1743 Dayton Blvd.
  • 89 Syrup & Eggs 4501 St. Elmo Avenue
  • 90 Fireside Grille 3018 Cummings Highway
  • 93 Universal Joint 532 Lookout Street
  • 94 Sweet Frog 5756 Highway 153
  • 94 Captain Ds 2008 Gunbarrel Road
  • 94 Kacey's Home Cooking 6921 Lee Highway
  • 95 La Altena 615 Commercial Lane
  • 95 Captain Ds 5001 Oak Hill Road
  • 95 Pizza Hut 10043 Dayton Pike
  • 96 Taco Bell 6200 Ringgold Road
  • 96 Subway 3127 S. Broad Street
  • 97 Number One Chinese Restaurant 10161 Dayton Pike
  • 98 Stir 1444 Market Street
  • 98 Krystal 124 Harrison Lane
  • 98 Dominos 1211 Taft Highway
  • 98 McDonald's 1305 Taft Highway
  • 98 Burger King 2119 E. 23rd Street
  • 98 Sonic Drive-In 4305 Hixson Pike
  • 98 KFC & Long John Silvers 10161 Dayton Pike
  • 99 Chick-fil-a 209 Northgate Mall
  • 99 Jimmy Johns 511 Hixson Pike
  • 99 Frios 205 Manufacturer's Road
  • 99 Cookout 5001 Brainerd Road
  • 99 Beef O'Brady's 5958 Snowhill Road
  • 99 Bonefish Grill 2115 Gunbarrel Road
  • 100 Arby's 3903 Hixson Pike
  • 100 Fat Boys Roadside Eats 8106 Standifer Gap Road
  • 100 Subway 1309 Taft Highway
  • 100 Firehouse Subs 3849 Dayton Blvd.
  • 100 Marco's Pizza 5978 Snowhill Road

Hamilton County school facilities

  • 82 Soddy Daisy High School 618 Sequoyah Access Road; reasons including pipe cover ripping off in boys locker room, cracked light covers, dirty hand sink basons, dead by windows in some classrooms, wire exposed in outlet in boys restroom.
  • 85 Central High School 5428 Highway 58
  • 93 Daisy Elementary 620 Sequoyah Access Road
  • 93 East Hamilton Middle High School 2015 Ooltewah Ringgold Road
  • 94 Calvin Donaldson Elementary 926 W. 39th Street
  • 94 Tyner Middle School 10837 Tyner Road
  • 97 Sequoyah High School 9517 W. Ridge Trail Road
  • 99 Orchard Knob Middle School 500 N. Highland Park

Hamilton County school cafeterias

  • 86 Calvin Donaldson Elementary 926 W. 39th Street
  • 93 Central High School 5428 Highway 58
  • 98 Orchard Knob Middle School 500 N. Highland Park
  • 100 Silverdale Baptist Academy 7236 Bonny Oaks Drive

Hamilton County tattoo/body piercing

  • 100 Freedom Tattoo 5503 Highway 153
  • 100 White Wizard 605 Cherokee Blvd.

Catoosa County

  • 82 Bailey’s BBQ, 5540 Highway 41, Ringgold
  • 93 El Trio Mexican Restaurant #2 6979 Nashville St, Ringgold

Dade County

  • 100 Dade County Rehabilitation Center, 1234 Highway 301, Trenton
  • 88 Krystal, 5071 Hwy 136, Trenton
  • 85 Taco Bell, 190 Pace Dr., Trenton

Murray County

  • 96 Burger King, 1105 North Third Ave, Chatsworth
  • 93 Edna’s Restaurant, 1300 S Third Ave, Chatsworth
  • 87 Murray County Jail, 810 G.I. Maddox Pkwy, Chatsworth
  • 100 Spoonful of Sugar, 79 Highway 286 Unit A, Eton

Walker County

  • 97 American Legion, 540 Park City Rd, Rossville
  • 97 Armando’s 1105 LaFayette Rd, Rossville
  • 90 El Trio Mexican Restaurant, 2078 N Main St, LaFayette
  • 100 Grandview, 1301 Patten Rd, Lookout Mountain
  • 96 LaFayette Golf Club, 638 S Main St, LaFayette
  • 89 Pie Slinger Pizzeria, 56 Fieldstone Village Dr STE A, Rock Spring
  • 94 Prime Time Video, 122 Gordon St., Chickmauga
  • 97 The Grind Coffee Shop, 104 Crittonden Ave, Chickamauga
  • 95 The Grind Coffee Shop 2, 2647 N Hwy 27, LaFayette
  • 100 The Lookout Mountain Club, Inc., 1201 Fleetwood Dr, Lookout Mountain
  • 71 Toki Sushi Inc., 116 W LaFayette SQ, LaFayette

Whitfield County

  • 100 Courtyard Dalton, 785 College Dr., Dalton
  • 95 Hamilton Medical Center, 1200 Memorial Dr., Dalton
  • 90 Papa’s Pizza To Go, 1509 Dawnville Rd., Dalton
  • 99 Pupuseria Salvadorena La Bendicion, 307 Smith Industrial Blvd Ste C-D, Dalton
  • 99 Ridgewood Manor Nursing Center, 1110 Burleyson Rd., Dalton
  • 83 Shoney’s #1249, 1302 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
  • 96 Southern Smoke BBQ, 124 Old LaFayette Rd, Rocky Face
  • 100 Super 8, 911 Market St, Dalton
  • 95 Zaxby’s of Dalton, 2710 Airport Rd, Dalton
