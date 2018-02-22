'Clean' utensils stored in pan with food debris and a hammer

With a dozen restaurants earning perfect scores this week, there were a couple notable exceptions.

Safe food handling techniques and procedures continue to plague a few establishments. In one instance, inspectors found a hammer stored in a pan with food debris and "clean" utensils.

Toki Sushi Inc. at 116 W. LaFayette Square scored a 71 for reasons that include a sushi chef cutting ready-to-eat salmon with bare hands, clean utensils were stored in a pan with food debris and a hammer, employee food on plates throughout the refrigerator.

At Ayala at 1832 Taft Highway a score of 76 was given for a manager not in control of several food safety risk factors and has no food safety certification, dented cans of “nacho” jalapenos embargoed, the inside of ice machine was cracked, a dirty container holding clean utensils, raw chicken and beef stored over cheese and single-use items in cooler.

The Huddle House at 5611 Brainerd Road was scored at 83 for a sink system not working properly, ceiling tiles missing in the back kitchen, containers stored under missing tiles. Corrected to 98.

At Merv's Burgers at 8968 Dayton Pike earned a score of 84 for reasons including the person in charge not in control of food safety risk factors and no certification, sink leaking.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

86 Sweeney's Bar-B-Que 5928 Highway 58

87 Chopstix 6903 Lee Highway

88 Sofa King Juicy Burger 1743 Dayton Blvd.

89 Syrup & Eggs 4501 St. Elmo Avenue

90 Fireside Grille 3018 Cummings Highway

93 Universal Joint 532 Lookout Street

94 Sweet Frog 5756 Highway 153

94 Captain Ds 2008 Gunbarrel Road

94 Kacey's Home Cooking 6921 Lee Highway

95 La Altena 615 Commercial Lane

95 Captain Ds 5001 Oak Hill Road

95 Pizza Hut 10043 Dayton Pike

96 Taco Bell 6200 Ringgold Road

96 Subway 3127 S. Broad Street

97 Number One Chinese Restaurant 10161 Dayton Pike

98 Stir 1444 Market Street

98 Krystal 124 Harrison Lane

98 Dominos 1211 Taft Highway

98 McDonald's 1305 Taft Highway

98 Burger King 2119 E. 23rd Street

98 Sonic Drive-In 4305 Hixson Pike

98 KFC & Long John Silvers 10161 Dayton Pike

99 Chick-fil-a 209 Northgate Mall

99 Jimmy Johns 511 Hixson Pike

99 Frios 205 Manufacturer's Road

99 Cookout 5001 Brainerd Road

99 Beef O'Brady's 5958 Snowhill Road

99 Bonefish Grill 2115 Gunbarrel Road

100 Arby's 3903 Hixson Pike

100 Fat Boys Roadside Eats 8106 Standifer Gap Road

100 Subway 1309 Taft Highway

100 Firehouse Subs 3849 Dayton Blvd.

100 Marco's Pizza 5978 Snowhill Road

Hamilton County school facilities

82 Soddy Daisy High School 618 Sequoyah Access Road; reasons including pipe cover ripping off in boys locker room, cracked light covers, dirty hand sink basons, dead by windows in some classrooms, wire exposed in outlet in boys restroom.

85 Central High School 5428 Highway 58

93 Daisy Elementary 620 Sequoyah Access Road

93 East Hamilton Middle High School 2015 Ooltewah Ringgold Road

94 Calvin Donaldson Elementary 926 W. 39th Street

94 Tyner Middle School 10837 Tyner Road

97 Sequoyah High School 9517 W. Ridge Trail Road

99 Orchard Knob Middle School 500 N. Highland Park

Hamilton County school cafeterias

86 Calvin Donaldson Elementary 926 W. 39th Street

93 Central High School 5428 Highway 58

98 Orchard Knob Middle School 500 N. Highland Park

100 Silverdale Baptist Academy 7236 Bonny Oaks Drive

Hamilton County tattoo/body piercing

100 Freedom Tattoo 5503 Highway 153

100 White Wizard 605 Cherokee Blvd.

Catoosa County

82 Bailey’s BBQ, 5540 Highway 41, Ringgold

93 El Trio Mexican Restaurant #2 6979 Nashville St, Ringgold

Dade County

100 Dade County Rehabilitation Center, 1234 Highway 301, Trenton

88 Krystal, 5071 Hwy 136, Trenton

85 Taco Bell, 190 Pace Dr., Trenton

Murray County

96 Burger King, 1105 North Third Ave, Chatsworth

93 Edna’s Restaurant, 1300 S Third Ave, Chatsworth

87 Murray County Jail, 810 G.I. Maddox Pkwy, Chatsworth

100 Spoonful of Sugar, 79 Highway 286 Unit A, Eton

Walker County

97 American Legion, 540 Park City Rd, Rossville

97 Armando’s 1105 LaFayette Rd, Rossville

90 El Trio Mexican Restaurant, 2078 N Main St, LaFayette

100 Grandview, 1301 Patten Rd, Lookout Mountain

96 LaFayette Golf Club, 638 S Main St, LaFayette

89 Pie Slinger Pizzeria, 56 Fieldstone Village Dr STE A, Rock Spring

94 Prime Time Video, 122 Gordon St., Chickmauga

97 The Grind Coffee Shop, 104 Crittonden Ave, Chickamauga

95 The Grind Coffee Shop 2, 2647 N Hwy 27, LaFayette

100 The Lookout Mountain Club, Inc., 1201 Fleetwood Dr, Lookout Mountain

71 Toki Sushi Inc., 116 W LaFayette SQ, LaFayette

Whitfield County