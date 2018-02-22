Whitfield Co. EMA giving out weather radios

Whitfield County Emergency Management has 100 weather radios to give to the community.

They will be at the Dalton Fire Station 4 on Dug Gap Road on Thursday, February 22 from 4 to 6 pm.

The radios will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to Whitfield County residents, one per household with proof of residency.

If you received one in the past two years, they say you are not eligible to participate.