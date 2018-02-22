New study shows red wine is good for teeth and gums - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New study shows red wine is good for teeth and gums

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

(AP) - We've heard about studies saying red wine can have health benefits.

Now there's another one.

This one indicates that chemicals in red wine could help teeth and gums.

Laboratory tests show that some plant compounds in it were found to fend off the bugs that cause tooth decay and gum disease.

But experts warned against using the beverage as a mouth wash. They say they used far higher concentrations of the chemical than occur naturally in wine.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.