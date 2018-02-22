Twitter lawsuits filed over account bans

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A prominent white nationalist is suing Twitter. Jared Taylor filed the suit Wednesday in California state court over having his Twitter accounts canceled.

The move comes as social media sites try to take steps to get control of online networks that let users post hateful and abusive content - without seeming to censor unpopular opinions.

Taylor is the founder of the Virginia-based New Century Foundation, an IRS-classified charity that operates the American Renaissance online magazine.

The magazine touts a philosophy that it's "entirely normal" for whites to want to be a majority race.

Twitter suspended the accounts of well-known white nationalists in December, saying it was enforcing new rules aimed at reducing abusive content.

Social media sites are under increasing public pressure to flag and ban abusive, hateful and bullying posts by some of their billions of users.