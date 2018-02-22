More record warmth for the Tennessee Valley

Good Thursday. I don't see any major changes in our weather pattern through Friday. That will lead to record breaking highs near 80 degrees both today and Friday afternoon. The blocking high pressure will prevent any significant rainfall with only one or two stray showers allowed to pop up.

The high pressure will relax a bit Saturday allowing for scattered showers on and off all day. It will still be warm, but not record breaking as we climb into the low 70s.

Sunday morning the front will move through, bringing widespread rain just during the morning hours. Sunday afternoon the front will stall again to our south keeping clouds in play Sunday afternoon, but it will also be much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Rainfall amounts through the weekend will range from 1"-2" south of Chattanooga, and 2"-4" north of the city.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

THURSDAY: