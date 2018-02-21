Police increasing patrols at Dalton City Schools due to threatening note

The Dalton Police Department is investigating a threatening note that was found in a classroom at Dalton High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesman Bruce Frazier says the note mentioned a threat against the school on February 22.

Frazier says the department already has a plan in place to have extra police officers assigned to the high school on Thursday.

Investigators spent Wednesday evening at Dalton High, trying to figure out who wrote the letter.

Dalton High has a full time school resource officer. Frazier says in addition to the SRO, police presence will be boosted at the school as well as all city schools to ensure students' safety on Thursday.

“We will be working closely with the school to identify the individual that made the threat,” DPD Assistant Chief Cliff Cason says. “We will have an increased presence at DHS and other city schools tomorrow above and beyond what we normally have.”

If you know anything about the threat, please contact Detective Sam Eaton at 706-278-9085, extension 9158.

