Chattooga Co. student charged in relation to threatening message

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A 16-year-old Chattooga County student has been charged in relation to a threatening message that was found written on a restroom wall at Chattooga High School Tuesday.

The student has been charged with disruption of public schools. The investigation is ongoing and the student could face additional charges.

"We have no reason to believe that anyone else was involved in the message yesterday and still believe that it was an attempt to have school dismiss early," Sheriff Mark Schrader said.

The sheriff said that he has spoken with Chattooga County Superintendent Jim Lenderman and Principal Jeff Martin, who said they will be following the procedures that are in place to address issues like this at the school level.

"Both the Superintendent and Principal have pledged their full support and continue to work closely with my office on this matter," Sheriff Schrader added.

Sheriff Schrader said he has received many inquiries from parents about an additional note that was found Wednesday that contained a threat that referred to Thursday.

"I have had investigators and deputies at the school working with school administrators on this information," Sheriff Schrader said. "We have confirmed that while a note was not found regarding a threat, there was another writing found on a restroom wall indicating a threat for tomorrow."

Sheriff Schrader said the principal and superintendent understand that parents are concerned about this threat. School will be in session Thursday, but they also understand if parents keep their kids home.

The sheriff added that he wants to thank parents and students for speaking up,

"As stated in an earlier release, we take all of this type activity very serious. I have had the opportunity to speak with many parents from last night and throughout today. I assure each of you that we are working very closely with the school to identify any threats and the identity of the person responsible. I want to thank the parents for their concern and thank the students for their concern and their help in this matter. Please feel free to contact me, directly, or Principal Martin at the school if you have any information on these incidents or if we can help answer your questions."

Weather

