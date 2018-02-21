Two arrested following vehicle pursuit Wednesday afternoon - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two arrested following vehicle pursuit Wednesday afternoon

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit in the Highway 58 area Wednesday afternoon.

According to Matt Lea with the HCSO, the pursuit started as a traffic stop.

Two people were taken into custody, and there were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

