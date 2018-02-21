BCSO to makes drug bust thanks to information about illegal drug transactions

Information about illegal drug transactions led the Drug Enforcement Unit at the Bradley County Sheriff's Office to make a bust.

The Drug Enforcement unit seized 8.5 ounces of methamphetamine, which is worth approximately $23,000 on the street, while serving a search warrant at a residence. Detectives also seized $1,100.

The sheriff's office said, "the major seizure resulted in additional investigations regarding other illegal drug distribution."

Sheriff Eric Watson released a statement following the bust:

“Our agency is dedicated to battling the drug epidemic which leads to other criminal activity. The sheriff office’s drug unit works tirelessly to get illegal narcotics off the streets to disrupt the major impact that it causes in Bradley County in addition to other surrounding counties. Many times drug usage leads to significant bodily injury and death which greatly impacts the lives of families in many communities.”