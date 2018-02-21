Central's Cortney Braswell takes HC position at Ridgeland - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Central's Cortney Braswell takes HC position at Ridgeland

Posted: Updated:
By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Connect

Former Central head football coach Cortney Braswell has accepted the head coach position at Ridgeland High School.

Braswell was the head coach at Central the past two seasons. He led the Pounders to the post-season each year and finished with a 10-13 overall record.

Braswell told Channel 3 that leaving Central "was the hardest thing I've ever done."

Braswell is a Rossville, Georgia native. Three of his siblings went to Ridgeland High School and his parents went to Rossville High which combined with Chattanooga Valley to form Ridgeland.

Braswell said "it's a chance to be part of his home team, represent his family and it's a tremendous honor."

Braswell said he wants to retain as much as he can from the current Ridgeland staff but will "evaluate everything, top to bottom. It's people, process and product."

Braswell has also had assistant coaching stops at Bradley Central, North Murray, East Ridge, Soddy-Daisy and Ringgold.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.