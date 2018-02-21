Central's Cortney Braswell takes HC position at Ridgeland

Former Central head football coach Cortney Braswell has accepted the head coach position at Ridgeland High School.

Braswell was the head coach at Central the past two seasons. He led the Pounders to the post-season each year and finished with a 10-13 overall record.

Just spoke w/ Corntney Braswell who will take over Ridgeland Panthers Football program.@CortBraswell says leaving Central was "hardest thing I've done in my life (besides the ACT)"

Braswell told Channel 3 that leaving Central "was the hardest thing I've ever done."

Braswell is a Rossville, Georgia native. Three of his siblings went to Ridgeland High School and his parents went to Rossville High which combined with Chattanooga Valley to form Ridgeland.

Braswell said "it's a chance to be part of his home team, represent his family and it's a tremendous honor."

Braswell said he wants to retain as much as he can from the current Ridgeland staff but will "evaluate everything, top to bottom. It's people, process and product."

Braswell has also had assistant coaching stops at Bradley Central, North Murray, East Ridge, Soddy-Daisy and Ringgold.