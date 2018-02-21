CPD hosting crime prevention class for business owners, manageme - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CPD hosting crime prevention class for business owners, management

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Chattanooga Police Department will be hosting a free class to help business owners in the area prevent crime.

"Crime Prevention for Business Owners and Managers" will be held February 26-28 and March 1. Classes will begin at 8:00 am and will last until noon each day. 

February 26-28, classes will be held at The Edney Innovation Center. The class scheduled for March 1, will take place at the Family Justice Center.

"This free class is designed to equip business decision makers with the knowledge to make their employees and facilities more safe and secure," a CPD spokesperson said.

In the class, attendees will learn about the four components of security and how to best apply them to their specific situations.

Topics discussed in the class will include:

  • Emergency management and the implementation of policies and procedures
  • Security and Vulnerability Assessments
  • Lighting
  • Glazing
  • Structural enhancements
  • Access control
  • Surveillance
  • Mass communication/notification

If you would like to attend one of the sessions, email Sharon Sexton. Please include your name, email address and company in your email.

