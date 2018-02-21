RECALL: NEMO Equipment Recliner Chairs

NEMO Equipment is recalling the "Stargaze Recliner Chairs"

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the straps on the chair seats can fail, posing a fall hazard.

So far, only one incident of a chair breaking has been reported and there are no reports of injuries.

The recall involves the regular recliner as well as the low and luxury options.

The chairs were sold at REI from October to December of last year.

Consumers should stop using the recalled chairs and contact Nemo Equipment for a replacement.

NEMO Equipment at 800-997-9301 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at journey@nemoequipment.com or online at www.nemoequipment.com and click on Recall Safety Information for more details or https://www.nemoequipment.com/stargaze-recall/