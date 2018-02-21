Got skunks in your home? Don't use a smoke bomb

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law nowMore
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law nowMore
Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominatedMore
Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominatedMore
As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nationMore
As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nationMore
The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developmentsMore
The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developmentsMore
Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequalityMore
Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequalityMore
Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisiveMore
Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisiveMore
Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun lawsMore
Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun lawsMore
Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles awayMore
Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles awayMore
There will be a statewide SNAP benefit outage this weekend for all EBT cardholders.More
There will be a statewide SNAP benefit outage this weekend for all EBT cardholders.More
Chattanooga Police are investigating a second homicide within three days. The latest one happened Tuesday evening around 5:30.More
Chattanooga Police are investigating a second homicide within three days. The latest one happened Tuesday evening around 5:30.More
Joseph Smith has been an employee with the Marion County School District since 2013. This was the first time administrators received a complaint about him.More
Joseph Smith has been an employee with the Marion County School District since 2013. This was the first time administrators received a complaint about him.More
The Sheriff's Office's investigation revealed that the "victim of the threat" had actually created the message herself.More
The Sheriff's Office's investigation revealed that the "victim of the threat" had actually created the message herself.More
Officials say firefighters quickly got the small fire at Moody Radio under control.More
Officials say firefighters quickly got the small fire at Moody Radio under control.More
Police say the 70-year-old victim was taken to Erlanger.More
Police say the 70-year-old victim was taken to Erlanger.More
Graham served as counselor to U.S. presidents. beginning with Democrat Harry Truman and lasting through Barack Obama six decades later.More
Graham served as counselor to U.S. presidents. beginning with Democrat Harry Truman and lasting through Barack Obama six decades later.More
A Chattanooga actor is starring in a new show on NBCMore
A Chattanooga actor is starring in a new show on NBCMore
The Dalton Police Department is seeking help identifying a man who scammed a local cashier.More
The Dalton Police Department is seeking help identifying a man who scammed a local cashier.More
Law enforcement is devoting all resources to finding the source of school threats. They ask that if you see something, say something.More
Law enforcement is devoting all resources to finding the source of school threats. They ask that if you see something, say something.More