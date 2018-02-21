Got skunks in your home? Don't use a smoke bomb

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Florida school shooting survivors head to state Capitol on collision course with lawmakers

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

The day before 17 people were gunned down inside a Florida school, a co-worker says the suspect made plans to go with him to a shooting range.

Several states could see severe flooding and other weather-related problems amid a storm system that has brought rain, ice and snow to the Midwest and Great Plains.

Witnesses to a collision between a train carrying Republican congressmen and a garbage truck in rural Virginia have told investigators that the truck entered the railroad crossing after safety gates came down to warn drivers about the approaching train.

NTSB: Truck hit by GOP train was on tracks after warning

Many students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School have turned into outspoken gun control advocates.

Hard Rock making massive effort to engage Atlantic City's largely minority community when it opens this summer.

The U.S. medical community is voicing mounting frustration over the Trump administration's focus on mental illness to fight mass violence.

The Rev. Billy Graham, counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died at age 99. Spokesman Mark DeMoss tell The Associated Press that Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction.

Officials say they thwarted a student's plot to open fire at a Southern California high school after a staff member overheard a threat by the boy upset over a ban on headphones.

FERNDALE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a man destroyed a suburban Detroit home while trying to use a smoke bomb to rid a crawlspace of skunks.

The Detroit Free Press reports the man's attempt sparked a fire Monday that quickly spread from the crawlspace to the first floor. The fire eventually spread through the walls and attic of the rental property.

Ferndale Fire Chief Kevin P. Sullivan says the house was a complete loss. He says no skunk carcasses were found.

Sullivan says the department advises that people hire pest control professionals for such work. But he says if someone is "an absolute die-hard do-it-yourselfer, please read and understand the directions and warning labels" on such devices.

A responding firefighter suffered a sprain, but no other injuries were reported from the incident.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com

