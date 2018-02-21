Funding for Hamilton County school renovations approved

Some Hamilton County schools are another step closer to having upgraded facilities. Wednesday morning commissioners approved the funding for those upgrades.

Six months ago, Hamilton County commissioners approved the first property tax hike in about a decade to pay for a long list of capital needs. At the meeting, we learned how the majority of that money will benefit schools.

It's the green light some have waited for quite a while to fix Hamilton County's aging schools. Commissioners unanimously approved $195,000,000 in bond money that allows the school district's building projects to move forward.

THIS JUST IN: Hamilton County commissioners approve $195M bond to pay for school facilities, jail, and county debt. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/eU3x54W1eC — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) February 21, 2018

$110,000,000 of the bond money will pay for the school projects, while $20,000,000 will pay for an expansion at Silverdale Correctional Facility. The rest of the money will pay some of the county's debt.

In October, the school board outlined a list of fourteen different projects to be completed in the next few years, which includes renovations, mergers, and two new school buildings.

Last week the five architects were chosen, now we've learned which schools they create blue prints for:

Harrison Elementary School – Franklin Architects

East Hamilton Middle School – TWH Architects

Tyner/CSLA – Derthick, Henley and Wilkerson

Snow Hill Elementary – Neuhoff Taylor Architects

Howard School of Academics and Technology – Barge Design Solutions

The total price tag for the plan is about $125 million.

Dr. Johnson says by focusing on renovations rather than building all new schools, he says the district will save nearly 70-m million dollars.

After the funds were approved, we contacted district officials who oversee the projects. They tell us it's too soon to say if they will break ground on some of the bigger projects. However, they will likely start some of the renovations this year.