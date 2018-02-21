Proposed Neyland Stadium changes include potential for alcohol sales

Fans checker the Neyland Stadium as players run through the "Power T" before the game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014 in Knoxville. (ADAM LAU/NEWS SENTINEL)

A building proposal for Neyland Stadium renovations includes recommendations to build infrastructure for potential alcohol sales.

Currently, suite holders can provide their own alcoholic drinks, but alcohol is not allowed or sold in the stadium.

The University of Tennessee is a dry campus. School policy says , "University regulations prohibit all student organizations from serving or permitting the consumption, possession, or display of any alcoholic beverage or containers at any time, or by anyone on university premises."

Since this fall, a university task force has been reviewing the campus alcohol policy. According to its website , the task force will ask for public input this spring semester.

The building proposal acknowledges UT is a dry campus, and in the meeting notes section of the plan it says, "the expectation is for this to change over the next several years. S2O recommends providing utilities and power for future bars and refrigeration."

The proposal discusses beer sales in cans or on draft and some "slushy drinks."