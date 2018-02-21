10 Tennessee sites included in new US civil rights trail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - State officials say 10 Tennessee landmarks are being included in a new civil rights trail.

Gov. Bill Haslam and state tourism commissioner Kevin Triplett plan to announce the Tennessee sites on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail on Wednesday in Memphis.

The U.S. Civil Rights Trail launched earlier this year, highlighting more than 100 locations in 14 states.

The Tennessee sites are the National Civil Rights Museum, Clayborn Temple and the Mason Temple Church of God in Christ in Memphis; The Civil Rights Room at the Nashville Public Library, Clark Memorial United Methodist Church, Davidson County Courthouse and the Witness Walls, Woolworth on 5th, Fisk University and Griggs Hall at American Baptist College in Nashville; and The Green McAdoo Cultural Center and Clinton 12 statues in Clinton.

